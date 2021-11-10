St. Matthews Police need more information to solve deadly apartment complex shooting

On July 18, 28-year-old Shamone Haggard was shot and killed outside his home at the Jamestown Apartments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly four months after a man was killed outside his St. Matthews apartment, police are still trying to put together the pieces of what happened.

On July 18, 28-year-old Shamone Haggard was walking on the back patio of his home at the Jamestown Apartments after 11 p.m. when at least one person robbed him and shot him multiple times. He died at the scene.

"He was a family man," St. Matthews Police Detective Mark Richardson said. "He took care of his kids, he loved his family."

Police aren't sure if the shooting was targeted or random - there isn't enough information to tell either way.

Richardson said he's hoping someone who lived in one of the surrounding homes or who was driving on Breckenridge Lane around the time of shooting saw or heard something.

"That information may be the difference that breaks this case open," he said.

Tips can be made anonymously to the St. Matthews Police Department. If the department can make an arrest, a potentially violent offender could be taken off the streets.

"Any crime against someone is a problem," Richardson said. "But it's even worse when it's a violent crime like this."

A woman, who has not been identified, was also shot at the Jamestown Apartments that same night. She survived her injuries.

If you think you may know something, call 502-582-CLUE (2583).

