'It was unbelievable.' | Kentucky woman wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off ticket

A woman from Dana, Kentucky worked as a nurse for 36 years before retiring. She said winning the money was "a sign" to quit working.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Hours after retiring from her job, a Kentucky woman got a major surprise - and a big win.

Jennifer Cunningham, the communications specialist for the Kentucky Lottery, said the woman from Dana, Ky. had worked as a nurse for 36 years, including the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On her first day of retirement, she decided to purchase a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket from the Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonburg.

When she scratched off the ticket, she realized she won the game's top prize of $200,000.

"It was unbelievable," she said. "I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working."

After taxes, the woman - who chose to remain anonymous - took home $142,000. The Prestonburg Double Kwik will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery website, two more $200,000 prizes remain for the Tree-Mendous Winnings ticket.

