Elizabethtown woman says she was robbed by man in her apartment parking lot

Five people found themselves face-to-face with a gun last Friday after a string of robberies in Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Five robberies in under 45 minutes. It happened in Elizabethtown last weekend and police say they still need your help finding the suspects.

"In all five of these cases, the individuals who committed these crimes did present weapons," said Officer John Thomas, with the Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD).

Face to face with a gun - that became the reality for five people last Friday. Officials said each person who was robbed was approached with a weapon and asked to hand over everything they had on them.

"They took things like purses, wallets, cell phones, so that was what they were looking for," said Officer Thomas.

Julie Adams was one of those victims. She said she was approached by a man in the overflow parking lot of her apartment in Elizabethtown Friday night.

"He was ducking down behind the truck. And as soon as he saw me getting out of my car, he came running at me with the gun," she said.

Adams said the man demanded everything she had. She said it was all happening very fast but she knew not to make any quick movements and to keep calm.

"I was just trying to be very calm, so that I can instill calmness in them," she said. "Because you know, everybody's adrenaline is running. And it's just a little shake of a hand and you can squeeze the trigger."

After the incident, she said she watched the man get into her car and pull out of the lot. She said she also noticed a black SUV that followed the other car.

Adams said she's had her car tampered with three times, but she's never experienced something like this.

Officials said they are actively investigating the incidents and issued a warning to anyone who is considering committing crimes like this.

"We are not going to rest until we identify and apprehend the suspects. We're not going to tolerate that here. This kind of crime is not common here. It will not become common here," said Officer Thomas.

Elizabethtown Police Department officers said the robbery spree happened from 7:45 PM to 8:30 Friday night.

Anyone with information can call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125. You can also submit tips anonymously by using the Hardin County Crime Stoppers Line.

