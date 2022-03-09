Teen admits to triple shooting in Park Hill, arrest citation says

According to an arrest citation, Antwand Hendricks was taken into custody on March 8. Police said he confessed to shooting three people on March 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said an 18-year-old admitted to shooting three people in the Park Hill neighborhood earlier this month.

According to an arrest citation, Antwand Hendricks was taken into custody on March 8.

On March 3, LMPD officers were called to the intersection of Standard Avenue and Dixie Highway to investigate a report of a shooting involving multiple people. When they arrived, they found three people who had been injured.

The arrest citation says one person was critically injured and may be paralyzed for life. The other two suffered serious injuries that will require "intensive" treatment.

Two other people were nearly hit during the shooting, according to the report.

Police used video surveillance in the area to identify a black car that pulled up to the location. The citation says the video showed a person inside the vehicle firing several shots into a group of people before driving away.

At the scene, officers collected a spent shell casing, which they said helped them identify Hendricks as the suspect.

According to the citation, Hendricks was found in possession of an AR pistol and was attempting to get into a black car that had been reported stolen when police arrived. After executing multiple search warrants, police said they found additional evidence that linked Hendricks to the crime.

When he was taken into custody, Hendricks confessed to the shooting, the report says.

