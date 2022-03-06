Elizabethtown police ask public to remain vigilant after armed robberies in parking lots

Elizabethtown police are asking the public to remain vigilant and watch their surrounds after five random armed robberies took place Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Elizabethtown are asking the public to remain vigilant after a series of armed robberies in various parking lots around the city.

A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department said the separate incidents occurred between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday as victims were exiting their vehicles.

The incidents happened at the following locations:

1111 North Dixie

1704 North Dixie (two offenses occurred at this location)

324 Towne Drive

109 Noltemeyer Way

All victims told police they were approached by a man wearing a face covering, dark clothing who was armed with a handgun. They then described to police the suspect told them to hand over their valuables.

Victims of the first four robberies said the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored Cadillac SRX that was driven by a second suspect. After the fifth robberies, the suspect fled in the victim’s light grey 2020 Dodge Challenger. That vehicle has not been recovered, police said.

Police said the suspects have not been identified and investigators are pursuing leads. They believe similar crimes have been happening in surrounding counties and could be connected.

“Citizens should be aware of their surroundings and watch out for one another at all times. Anyone who is out after dark should attempt to avoid poorly lit parking lots and consider traveling in pairs. Anyone who observes activity they deem suspicious should report it immediately,” police said in a statement.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call (270) 765-4125, the Hardin County Crime Stoppers at (800) 597-8123 or via computer by visiting p3tips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.