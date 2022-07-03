Two men arrested for series of armed business robberies around Louisville

Louisville Police said they are still looking for a third person accused of robbing at least nine businesses, including ones in Middletown and Jeffersontown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third in connection with several armed robberies around Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Robbery Commander Lt. Mindy Vance, the men are responsible for robbing at least nine locations, including multiple gas stations, a Penn Station and three Family Dollar stores between late January and early February of this year.

The department dubbed them the "Double Tappers" due to their tendency to hit multiple locations in a short amount of time.

Vance said detectives with the Robbery Unit spotted the suspects casing more businesses on March 7. LMPD officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on their vehicle, but the suspects drove off. When their vehicle couldn't go any further, Vance said the suspects ran off.

Some time later, Vance said detectives found the suspects again in a different vehicle on Heather Lane. They called for officers to respond and two men were taken into custody "without incident" with the help of K9, SWAT and air units.

While in custody, Vance said the two men provided full confessions.

According to LMPD, 25-year-old Anthony Miller is facing seven counts of robbery and one count each of fleeing and evading and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Phillip Stewart, 30, is charged with four counts of robbery.

Lt. Vance said detectives are still looking for a third suspect, but did not provide any details about that person's identity.

