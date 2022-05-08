This popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing down early, won't open until March

Dairy Kastle is closing early this season due to a staffing shortage. It will reopen next March.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors early this summer to the dismay of many.

Dairy Kastle, located on Eastern Parkway, is ending its season on Sunday, Aug. 14 due to staff shortages.

According to a Twitter post, the walk up ice cream store in the Saint Joseph neighborhood won't open again until March, when its 2023 season begins.

The iconic ice cream destination normally ends its summer season in October.

"Thank you to all of our customers for a fun if not short season," the tweet reads.

Dairy Kastle has been serving ice cream since 1976.

