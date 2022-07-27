Iconic Louisville dessert shop is celebrating their 40th birthday next week

One lucky customer will win a slice of pie a week for a year!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville dessert staple is celebrating a milestone birthday next week.

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen first opened Aug. 2, 1982 at the original 2525 Bardstown Road location. Now, the company has five locations in Louisville, one in Elizabethtown and one in New Albany, Ind.

The Highlands company is celebrating where they got their start by offering a free birthday gift to the first 40 customers at their flagship Bardstown Rd. location when it opens at 10 a.m. Aug. 2, according to a Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen press release.

This sweet business will also offer 40% off its signature Birthday Cake Ice Cream until Aug. 2. They will still serve other flavors of ice cream, pies, upside-down cupcakes, cakes, cookies and more for full price.

While festivities may only last one week, the party will continue for one lucky Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Rewards member who will win one slice of pie per week for a year. You must be a member by Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. and over the age of 18 to be considered.

