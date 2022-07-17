Customers answer call to help Highlands vegan dessert shop stay open

Rawnaissance, a vegan dessert shop on Bardstown Road, is thanking customers after the owner asked for help to stay open after hitting a rough patch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vegan dessert shop in the Highlands put out a call for help and customers donated thousands to keep it open.



Barbora Shneydman, the owner of Rawnaissance, makes the desserts herself and opened the brick and mortar shop four years ago.

She creates organic, vegan, gluten free, raw and even sugar free sweets.



With rising costs, Shneydman kept her prices the same and still lost customers from the changing economy.

Just before VegFest in early July, she tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was crushing because we were expecting a lot of sales there, a lot of promotion, new customers and all that,” Shneydman said.



With bills due to stay open, she asked her supporters to help with $20,000 to stay open and hopefully expand.

So far, more than $13,000 was donated to keep the desserts coming.

