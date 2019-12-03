FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The question at homes across Kentucky is will there be school tomorrow?

Lawmakers were in Frankfort on March 11 but tomorrow they get back to voting on bills and teachers vow to stand watch as time runs out on the General Assembly.

Many are expected to head to the Capitol on Tuesday but there are questions about whether a very important day for some students will prevent large scale sick-outs.

“Well, we think it's important because there was only one committee meeting that related to education today, that we needed to be in school. We need to be in school, also tomorrow, frankly because it's statewide ACT day and there's lots of students who have been preparing for the ACT,” Stephanie Winkler, the KEA President, said.



It was the very thought on the minds of those here today.

Educators are concerned about a number of bills such as those that give the JCPS Superintendent more power, allows for tax-credit scholarships and restructures the Teacher Retirement System board.

But following a deal between the district and JCTA, now they have to weight concern with the reality that time is running out for lawmakers and tens of thousands of students across Kentucky have a date with a big test.



"With the bills that are on the calendar and some of the distrust that lingers from last session, I think it's a possibility but I do hope that people watch the legislative process to see which bills are actually moving before making that decision,” Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey said.

Winkler feels it would not be good to be out of school on Tuesday.



“I think it would not be in the best interest of our school districts to be out tomorrow,” Winkler said. “We need to keep students first and that's what we're about and I think in the end educators will do the right thing by students…there's plenty of people that can attend who are not impacted by the ACT…which is why we've been calling for delegations of folks to come from all over the state and they have in fact.”



"There's no question that these sick-outs hurt the kids…they do,” Governor Matt Bevin said. “They rob young people of the ability to get the education the taxpayers are paying for…I think anything that robs children of the best education possible is unfortunate”

A spokesperson for JCPS said approximately 6,000 students, in that district, are scheduled to take the ACT on March 12.

