LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are closed on Tuesday, March 12 after a third of teachers called out sick.

The district is making sure that students have access to free meals for lunch with their Bus Stop Cafe and several schools opening for lunchtime.

JCPS posted on Twitter on Monday with a list of open locations.

The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will stop at 8 different locations throughout the day.

Derby Estates - 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Holiday Park - 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Petersburg Park - 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Barrington Pointe - 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Carpenter Arms Apts. - 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Ramser Court Apts. - 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Patridge Pointe Apts. - 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Watterson Lakeview Apts. - 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

The following schools will also provide free meals from noon to 2 p.m.:

Frayser Elementary, 1230 Larchmont Avenue

Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Lane

Luhr Elementary, 6900 Fegenbush Lane

Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman Street

Portland Elementary, 3410 Northwestern Parkway

Westport Middle, 8100 Westport Road

Seneca High, 3510 Goldsmith Lane

Chancey Elementary, 4301 Murphy Lane

Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First Street

St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Lane

Layne Elementary, 9831 East Avenue

