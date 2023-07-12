Police: Man arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple storage units in Clarksville

Authorities said the Clark County Sheriff's Office is "working diligently" to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into multiple storage units in Clarksville.

According to a news release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Miller on Friday for multiple storage unit burglaries at the Public Storage located at 1012 Applegate Lane.

Police said during the arrest they discovered that Miller had two outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions for theft and burglary offenses.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said they were actively investigating a series of storage unit thefts that had happened over the past several weeks. After investigating, the release said detectives gathered evidence that pieced Miller to the crimes.

"Our detectives have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and commitment in their pursuit of justice," Sheriff Scott Maples said. "Their tireless efforts have led to the arrest of a suspect responsible for numerous burglaries in our community, providing relief to the victims by these crimes."

Authorities said the Clark County Sheriff's Office is "working diligently" to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.

Police are urging anyone who thinks they might be a victim of the storage unit burglary to come forward and provide information to help them in the ongoing investigation.

