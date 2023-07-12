LMPD: Teen hospitalized after shooting in St. Dennis neighborhood

After police searched the area where the shooting happened, they got a call from the hospital that a teenager was admitted with a gunshot wound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Dover Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene couldn't find a victim. Shortly thereafter, LMPD officers were advised that a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm was brought into the hospital by private means.

The victim was treated at the hospital then transferred to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

