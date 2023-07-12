Man shot in Russell neighborhood; Police investigating

On Wednesday morning, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Magazine Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Magazine Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital. Officials say he was conscious and alert, they believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.