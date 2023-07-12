Woman shot in Louisville near Riverside Gardens Park, police say

Officers applied a tourniquet on the woman's injured leg until EMS transported her to the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road near Riverside Gardens Park, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. Officers then applied a tourniquet and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

EMS transported the woman to UofL Hospital. Officials say she was alert and conscious and they believe she will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.