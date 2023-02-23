Churchill Downs saw increase in revenue last year due to Kentucky Derby

The return to a normal Kentucky Derby last year made for a record-breaking revenue report for the fourth quarter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs is much larger than it's famous Louisville racetrack home to the fastest two minutes in sports.

It also has other operations in other states. The company just announced it's total profit last year was nearly $500 million.

The return to a normal Kentucky Derby last year made for a record-breaking revenue report for the fourth quarter, according to Churchill Downs, Incorporated.

The Louisville company says its also having great success with its growing historical horse racing locations.

Another interesting point from the earning report was that the company's betting app, Twin Spires, saw a drop in revenue by $16 million because a large number of people returned to the actual race tracks.

The famed Louisville racetrack saw a $77 million increase in revenue because of the 2022 Kentucky Derby had no COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The running of the 149th Kentucky Derby will take place later this May.

