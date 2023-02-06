Here's how you can start the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville

One lucky person will be named "Derby City Fanatic" and receive many prizes, including being the official "Thundernator" this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky Kentuckian will be chosen to win an incredible prize package which includes the honor of starting the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville.

The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to name the 2023 "Derby City Fanatic" and receive a one-of-a-kind prize package filled with one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences.

On top of receiving the honor of being the official "Thundernator", starting one of the nation's largest fireworks displays, they'll also win $500.

“The Derby City Fanatic is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Derby Festival like a VIP,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president, said. “We can’t wait to meet this year’s winner!”

To participate, any eligible KENO or CASH POP tickets costing $5 or more can be entered during the promotional period.

The prize package includes these unique experiences:

VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville for the Thundernator and guests

Accommodations at The Galt House Hotel during Thunder Over Louisville weekend

Tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille (attendees must be 21+)

A tour of the Kentucky Derby Museum

A behind-the-scenes tour and experience at Kern’s Kitchen/Derby-Pie ®

Tickets to the Shepherd Insurance Great Steamboat Race aboard the Belle of Louisville

Seats to Derby Festival Day at the Downs on Thurby

$500 in spending money from the Kentucky Lottery

Official 2023 Derby Festival merchandise/swag, including the 2023 Official Poster

Winner and guests must be 18 or older. Click here for a complete list of prizes and information.

“Every year we look forward to meeting the Kentucky Lottery’s Derby City Fanatic,” Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president, said. “Our promotion truly creates a lifetime of Derby Festival memories.”

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on March 19, 2023. The drawing for the "Derby City Fanatic" will take place on or about Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.