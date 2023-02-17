Judge rules against trainer Bob Baffert in federal case against Churchill Downs

In her ruling, Judge Jennings said if an injunction were to be issued by the court, it would harm Churchill Downs' reputation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trainer Bob Baffert will not have horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. On Thursday, a federal judge denied his request for a preliminary injunction.

The Hall of Fame trainer sued Churchill Downs after the racetrack suspended him for two years following 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit's disqualification for a drug violation.

Baffert's attorneys claimed without the injunction, he would suffer irreparable harm from the loss of purses, but Churchill Downs argued he's earned millions in purse money since the suspension.

"These winning are impossible to calculate because they are entirely speculative and theoretical," Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings said in her decision, which Baffert's attorneys agreed with because the racing industry "depends on the unpredictability of racing results."

In her ruling, Judge Jennings said if an injunction were to be issued by the court, it would harm Churchill Downs' reputation.

"Failing to punish trainers whose horses test positive in marquee race could harm CDI's reputation and the integrity of their races," she said.

Judge Jennings added trainers have already started earning points toward the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby and by allowing Baffert's horses it could exclude others who would have otherwise qualified.

Read the judge's full ruling:

