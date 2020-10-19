Center for Women and Families raise 40K through virtual domestic violence awareness concert

The concert's goal was to raise $60,000 for the Center and the victims they help and they reached $40,000 Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Center for Women and Families' virtual concert raised $40,000 in their efforts to take care of domestic violence victims.

According to the center, on average, nearly 20 people every minute in the U.S. are physically abused by their partners. One in four women and one in nine men have experienced severe physical violence at the hands of their partner.

Those types of tragic facts are the motivation behind domestic violence awareness month and their special concert.

Many local artists took part like Jim James from the Louisville band, My Morning Jacket along with Metro Councilmember Jacorey Arthur, and Teddy Abrams who is the head of the Louisville Orchestra.

WHAS11’s WakeUp anchor Kristin Pierce is an abuse survivor and she shared some advice for others.

