Family marches against domestic violence one year after woman found dismembered in freezer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family and loved ones marched against domestic violence Wednesday, marking one year since a Louisville woman was found dismembered in a freezer in LaRue County.

Brittany Wilson was 33 years old.

“If it can save one woman, just one, Brittany's death was not in vein,” said Wilson’s sister, Courtney Litsy.

A small group gathered in front of the house where Wilson was believed to have been killed on Ashby Lane in Louisville to light a candle for Wilson. Then they marched towards Grace Crossing Church a block away.

“You can get out and you can survive without the person you're with, you don't need them,” Litsy said as a message to others in an abusive relationship.

Investigators said Wilson’s boyfriend, Michael Murray confessed to killing Wilson and his ex-wife, Nicole Murray. His ex-wife was found shot to death in a burned car. Murray is believed to have taken his own life. His trailer in LaRue County was set on fire.

“He was rude and hateful, demanding,” said Litsy. “But I don't know what kind of hold he had on her, because she still left with him.”

Several questions related to this complicated crime remain. Wilson’s family continue to search for the parts of her that are still missing.



“We do have a lead to where we need to search next, and that's coming,” Litsy explained.

Litsy said her sister deserved better. She’s collecting donations to give to the Center for Women and Families.

“This is what can happen if they stay, and we want them to breakaway and know there are places that can go and help that they can get so they don't end up where my sister is.”

