Records show New Albany police called to Hoover home at least 23 times this year alone

Judson Hoover has admitted to killing his wife, Rebecca. His sentencing date is set for October 2.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police records show officers frequented the home of Judson and Rebecca Hoover, revealing the violent history between the two.

Judson Hoover is currently in the Floyd County Jail and has pleaded guilty to one charge of murder in his wife's death.

Despite a history of violence and abuse, some of Rebecca's friends said they didn't realize the depth of the situation.

"I wouldn't have even had any idea of how bad it was actually going between the two of them," said Rhonda Copas, who said she has known Rebecca over five years.

Copas hosted the couple at her home several times, and said her children are friends with the Hoover's children.

"She would always be over at our house for birthday parties and vice versa," said Copas, admitting the news of Rebecca's murder came as a shock to her.

Police records show at least 23 calls for service to the Hoover home since January 1, 2020. The reasons vary from welfare checks to harassment, sexual assault, arguments and fights.

Police incident reports show domestic disputes between the couple dating back to 2017. That 2017 report says Rebecca refused to go to the center for women and families and told officers she felt safe at the residence.

"I never expected it and that's the scariest thing," said Copas. "You could see a couple that seems totally normal but behind closed doors it could be a whole different thing. And I am more aware than anything now to look out for that with any of my friends or anybody."

The family of Rebecca is asking for financial help during this time to help care for Rebecca's children and get funeral services in order.

To donate and help the children and Rebecca's family, click here.

