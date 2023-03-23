Car crashes into downtown Louisville hotel after police chase

The chase began in Clarksville, continued over the Clark Memorial Bridge, before coming to a screeching halt in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Right across from the KFC Yum! Center, there is a car that had struck the side of the Courtyard by Marriot in downtown Louisville.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a vehicle colliding into the hotel in the 100 block of South 2nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.

The Clarksville Police Department were pursuing the driver, who had allegedly stolen the vehicle. The chase began in Clarksville, continued over the Clark Memorial Bridge, before coming to a screeching halt in Louisville.

Two people under the age of 18 were transported to Norton Children's Hospital; officials expect them to survive.

While LMPD wasn't involved in the police pursuit, the department is handling the vehicle collision part of the investigation.

