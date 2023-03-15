KSP apprehends Louisville girl after alleged armed carjacking in Carroll County; crash cleared on Brownsboro Road

Officers said the vehicle the girl was driving stopped when it hit the side of a vehicle while sitting at a red stop light.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) has apprehended a juvenile girl from Louisville after an alleged armed carjacking on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from KSP, the incident initially started as a pursuit in Carroll County. Officers said KSP Post 5 received information from Kenton County dispatch in relation to a vehicle that was "stolen at gunpoint."

Police stated the vehicle had been tracked to a location in Carrollton. In addition, officers said a white SUV left the area with the stolen vehicle.

The press release states that KSP Post 5 dispatched a trooper to the location to try to find the vehicle and also contacted Carroll County dispatch. Eventually, police said, a Carroll County deputy found the vehicle.

According to the news release, a Carrollton Police officer was responding to the location to help the deputy with emergency equipment activated when a silver BMW, driven by a juvenile girl, didn't yield and drove away at a "high rate of speed."

The news release states that the BMW entered I-71 traveling south. Police said a KSP Post 5 trooper found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, initially for speeding and no registration. The BMW didn't yield again and continued to drive away.

Officers said the vehicle stopped when it hit the side of a vehicle while sitting at a red stop light near the I-264 and US 42 intersection. The BMW allegedly lost control.

Police said the drivers of both of these vehicles were transported for medical treatment.

The ongoing pursuit investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 5, and an ongoing collision investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 4.

According to KSP and MetroSafe, Brownsboro Road at the WB off ramp from I-264 is now "clear." They said the roadway will be reopened, but it will take some to get traffic flowing again.

