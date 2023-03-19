LMPD investigating after teen injured at Cox's Park

Officers say they have received conflicting statements on how the male was injured, but disclosed reports of vehicles doing “donuts” in the park when he was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a teenager was injured at Cox’s Park.

Metro Police said they were notified about the 16-year-old’s injuries around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers at the scene said they received conflicting statements on how the male was injured, but disclosed reports of vehicles doing “donuts” in the park when he was injured.

A driver of one of the vehicles took the male to UofL Hospital where doctor’s believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

However, Metro Police said hospital security removed a gun from the male. Investigators said he will be charged with receiving a stolen firearm.

The Fifth Division is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.