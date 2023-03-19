LMPD investigating after teen injured at Cox's Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a teenager was injured at Cox’s Park.
Metro Police said they were notified about the 16-year-old’s injuries around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Officers at the scene said they received conflicting statements on how the male was injured, but disclosed reports of vehicles doing “donuts” in the park when he was injured.
A driver of one of the vehicles took the male to UofL Hospital where doctor’s believe his injuries are non-life threatening.
However, Metro Police said hospital security removed a gun from the male. Investigators said he will be charged with receiving a stolen firearm.
The Fifth Division is handling the investigation.
