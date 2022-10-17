6 months later: Boy found dead in suitcase still unidentified, ISP says

The Washington County community laid the young boy to rest in June, marking his grave with the phrase: "In loving memory of a little boy known but to God."

INDIANA, USA — Sunday marked six months since the body of a young boy was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say he has still not been identified.

The child is described by police as a 5-year-old African American male, about four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.

His body was found in April by a mushroom hunter in rural Washington County. The young boy's body had been placed inside a Las Vegas suitcase.

A month later, ISP released autopsy results showing the boy died of an electrolyte imbalance.

The Washington County community laid the young boy to rest in June, marking his grave with the phrase: "In loving memory of a little boy known but to God."

Six months later and still no answers.

ISP officials say their investigation into the boy's identity and who could be responsible for leaving his body in those woods, is still ongoing.

If you have any information or if you recognize the suitcase, pictured above, you are asked to contact police using the tip line at 1-888-437-6432.

