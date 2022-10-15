Memorial for murdered Bardstown Officer Jason Ellis vandalized

Police said the incident happened between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13. They called the theft and vandalism “deliberate” and “calculated."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nelson County authorities are asking for help after someone vandalized a memorial to fallen Bardstown Officer Jason Ellis.

In a message posted to Facebook, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, someone removed a metal memorial flag and damaged property located at the ramp of Exit 34 at the Bluegrass Parkway.

They called the theft “deliberate” and “calculated” as the flag was bolted to a metal fastener and anchored into a rock.

“This is yet another blow to Jason’s family and our community as a whole,” they said in the post.

Officer Ellis was murdered in what appeared to be an ambush-like shooting. He was fatally shot in the early morning hours of May 25, 2013, as he removed branches placed in the roadway. Ellis’ murder remains unsolved.

If you have any information regarding this theft or might have seen anything unusual, you are asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-1840.

