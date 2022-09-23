Louisville man convicted of double murder, robbery seen in Instagram video

Kevon Lawless is seen making his hands into a heart and holding it up to his chest, and the person recording says they'll show it to his family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who was just found guilty of double murder Wednesday was featured in an Instagram video from jail Friday.

I love ya’ll, be home soon,” he said in the video. “See ya’ll soon, man.”

The jury found Lawless guilty of murdering Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph Wednesday night. They also found him guilty of burglary.

They recommended he serve two life sentences without parole.

"I think that's a big deal to even make that ask, but I make it, and I make it on behalf of everybody who loved Trinity and Brandon," prosecutor Ryane Conroy said Thursday.

Lawless' sister, Kiana Lawless, said he was her best friend.

"He still helps guides me and helps me," she said Thursday. "Even though he's going through what he's going through, he's trying to keep my head high. Even when he's at his lowest, he still tries."

Before deliberating, one juror had to leave because she heard that one of the key witnesses - Evan Ross - had been arrested for perjury after his testimony, and couldn't base her decision solely on the evidence provided during the trial.

The judge will formally sentence Lawless Nov. 4.

