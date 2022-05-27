'Toxicology report was negative': ISP releases autopsy, toxicology report of boy found in suitcase

Sgt. Carey Huls said detectives have looked into known missing children cases, and are aware of details surrounding the suitcase.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police released the autopsy and toxicology report of the little boy found in a suitcase in the woods of Washington County in a press conference Friday.

Sgt. Carey Huls said the little boy died from electrolyte imbalance.

"Most likely due to gastroenteritis, which in layman's terms means vomiting and diarrhea, which most likely resulted in dehydration. The toxicology report was negative," said Huls.

Huls said detectives have looked into known missing children cases, and are aware of details surrounding the suitcase.

What they really need, he said, is first-hand knowledge of the boy and suitcase.

"Knowing it wasn't this, or knowing it wasn't that, that caused the death, that opens up more possibilities sometimes, but it also precludes other possibilities," said Huls.

ISP created a national tip line for this case specifically.

"Somebody knows something," he said.

Huls also confirmed the lead detective is solely focused on this case.

Washington County will hold a funeral Wednesday, June 1 for the boy at 11 a.m. at Weather's Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana.

