Family says Louisville man killed in Beechmont shooting was 'caring'

Dylan Reynolds is remembering his brother Jesse after he was shot and killed on Wampum Avenue Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the beginning of 2022, Louisville Metro Police said the city has seen 121 homicides.

Five of them happened over the weekend, with each one leaving a family to grieve.

"It was last night," Dylan Reynolds recalled. "I was actually riding through the neighborhood. I was driving home. I actually thought about stopping to see Jesse. But I just shrugged it off. I thought 'I'll see him tomorrow or something.'"

Dylan never got to see his brother, Jesse Reynolds, again.

Just aft 8 p.m. Sunday, witnesses told WHAS11 that Laron Spalding shot Jesse and then continued to attack him on the front porch of 200 Wampum Avenue in the Beechmont Neighborhood.

Police found Spalding blocks away from the scene, hiding in the bushes.

Spalding is now facing a murder charge as well as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun charge.

"That guy that shot him," Dylan said. "During each holiday we have huge cookouts and that guy came down there hungry one day and we provided for him. We gave him a whole bunch of food and everything."

Dylan said that's what his family does, they care for people. His brother Jesse was a great example.

"He was a one-of-a-kind person," Dylan said. "He was the type of person that if you came up to him in need of help, he would give it to you and more than you ask. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back. And I've seen it multiple times – he didn't have much, but he would share it or give it to you."

Jesse's brother said there are a few musicians in the family, but Jesse was the best. He was also an artist who even tattooed his brothers.

In grief, the family is now forced to take on tough tasks around Jesse's funeral. They're asking for people to help with funeral expenses. If you're able, you can find the gofundme here.

