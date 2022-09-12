Louisville police search for suspect in fatal Beechmont shooting

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department Fourth Division officers responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue, according to a press release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital where officials say he later died from his injuries.

There are currently no suspects, LMPD Homicide Unit will be handling this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD. Our you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.