ISP: 2 adults, 1 child seriously injured in southern Indiana crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind — Authorities are investigating a serious head-on crash in southern Bartholomew County that happened late Saturday night.

Indiana State Police said 23-year-old Ty Woodson was driving southbound on State Road 7, near Stephen Drive, around 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle crossed over the centerline.

Woodson's car then crashed head-on into 39-year-old Trisha Carman's vehicle, which was heading northbound.

Carman's 9-year-old daughter, Amberly, was sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, according to ISP.

Police say both vehicles came to a stop after the crash, but Woodson's car caught fire.

He was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital with serious injuries. Carman was first transported by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment.

The young girl was flown to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries, ISP said.

Evidence indicates neither driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and investigators suspect alcohol played a factor in the collision, authorities said.

"Toxicology results on both drivers are pending," ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. "The investigation is ongoing."

State Road 7 was closed for approximately two hours for police to investigate the scene and cleanup.

