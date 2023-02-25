KSP investigating after 19-year-old dies in collision on I-71

Police said they received a 911 call just after 11 p.m. on Friday night in relation to a two vehicle crash.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after a 19-year-old died in a crash on Friday evening in Henry County.

Police said they received a 911 call just after 11 p.m. in relation to a two vehicle collision on I-71.

KSP said Alan Hernandez, 19, was driving southbound on I-71 when, for an "unknown reason," he exited off the roadway and went into the median.

Officers said the vehicle driven by Hernandez then went into the northbound lanes of the highway. A semitruck traveling north crashed into the car.

Hernandez died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, KSP said.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Henry County EMS, Henry County Coroner, Campbellsburg Fire Department and the Lake Jericho Fire Department.

KSP is conducting an ongoing investigation.

