Single-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway leaves 1 dead, another injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on I-265 North.
According to Metro Police, the single-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-265 North near I-65.
Two people were taken to the hospital where one died from their injuries.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Metro Police’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.