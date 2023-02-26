Single-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway leaves 1 dead, another injured

According to Metro Police, the single-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-265 North near I-65.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on I-265 North.

Two people were taken to the hospital where one died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Metro Police’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

