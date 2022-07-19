UofL Health says parents should think about student physicals ahead of new school year

UofL Health said physicals make sure students are in healthy shape and could help catch potential hidden health problems.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new school year for most students in Kentuckiana is right around the corner and for many, it’s the time to start thinking about physicals.

UofL Health said physicals make sure students are in healthy shape before the school year begins.

They catch students up on any vaccinations or shots needed and also look for potential hidden health problems in children before they get out of hand.

With the fall season not to far away, COVID-19’s effect on long-term health of students and athletes are still a concern and have changed what physicians are looking for in physicals.

“The way that COVID has changed this is it made us kind of place more of an emphasis and really highlight our cardiovascular exam, but in particular, asking more detailed questions surrounding some of those symptoms that we know that patients have had in larger numbers following COVID,” Dr. Jordan Hilgefort, a primary care sports medicine physician, said.

Hilgefort recommends athletes looking for sports physicals should get those done six weeks before the start of their season. He says that way, they have time for a follow up physical if any concerns pop up.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.