'An exciting day for UofL'; Louisville Cardinal athletes now covered by UofL Health

The healthcare provider has been providing care to UofL since the 1980’s, but now it’s officially taking care of the university's athletes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Athletics and UofL Health have officially joined forces to give student-athletes the best health care possible.

The new partnership, which lasts for eight years, addresses medical coverage for all 23 of UofL's sports programs.

UofL Health will provide access to its network of sports health physicians, orthopedic surgeons, neurologists and primary care providers. The union, as well as adding medical personnel, will also provide student-athletes with health and performance equipment upgrades.

“This is an exciting day for the University of Louisville,” Director of Athletics Josh Heird said. “The commitment UofL Health is making to our student-athletes and our department will allow us to be a national leader in the medical and mental health care we provide our student-athletes.”

According to a UofL Health press release, mental health services were a point of emphasis with the new partnership.

Prior to the partnership, two staff gave mental health services to student-athletes, that number will now be increased to at least 10 dedicated mental health and performance professionals.

Also included in the partnership are services and equipment for injury rehabilitation, medical coverage at athletics events, and resources supporting UofL’s new sports science department within the athletics department.

