UofL Health dietician explains imported baby formula headed to retail shelves

The first flights of baby formula from "Operation Fly Formula" went straight to hospitals, health insurers and WIC programs. Now it's starting to hit retail shelves.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a nationwide baby formula shortage, cans are headed back to stores in Kentuckiana.

The first initial flights of baby formula from "Operation Fly Formula" went straight to hospitals, health insurers and WIC programs. Now it's starting to hit the retail shelves again according to dieticians with UofL Health.

"So the one that came through Louisville was a highly specialized, hypoallergenic formula," said UofL Health Dietician Laura Serke. "Because of the highly specific nature of that formula, and the extreme need and shortage that we’ve been having, that one was directly routed through hospitals that had a need for their in-patient babies."

One formula brand called Kendamil is straight from the United Kingdom. Target is one of the retailers carrying this formula.

"So the United Kingdom and also Australia formulas that are coming over -- would fit those first two tiers of a standard health infant formula or maybe a very mild, easy-to-digest formula," she said.

If parents find the formula they need, Serke recommends only buying enough for a two-week supply.

"What was and wasn't available a couple of weeks ago...is shifting and changing. So more of the nutritional products are available, but more of the specialty products are harder to find," Serke said.

She also said to not hoard the formula because there are still families struggling to find the formula they need.

