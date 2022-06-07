Hurstbourne residents sound off on proposed apartment complex

Developers want to build a 306-unit apartment community on Christian Way, across the street from the future TopGolf location. Some residents are not too happy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Hurstbourne could be getting a new apartment complex near Oxmoor Center.

Developers want to build a 306-unit apartment community on Christian Way, across the street from the future TopGolf location.

The city held the first meeting to hear from the public Tuesday night and not all residents were in favor of the development.

“Part of that fence you’re talking about, and my house, is gonna be right there where you’re gonna want to build – so what are you gonna do about my – that’s my property. It’s not yours. It’s gonna be mine because my surveyor, which I paid, already said part of that fence is mine.

The council said they will have to look into the complaint.

Another resident meeting is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hurstbourne Christian Church.

HAPPENING NOW: Developers with NTS take questions from people in Hurstbourne, who are critical of their plans to build a 306-unit apartment complex near Oxmoor Center.



This was minutes ago during a special City Commission meeting. More tonight on @WHAS11 Night Team. pic.twitter.com/82NoALLPxs — Connor Steffen (@ConnorSteffenTV) June 7, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.