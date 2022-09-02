Have you seen this Indiana teen? Police say she's been missing for over a week

Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 leaving by herself from her home in Jeffersonville. Police are concerned about her wellbeing.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing Jeffersonville teen last seen more than a week ago.

The Jeffersonville Police Department says 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was last seen leaving her home on Aug. 25, around 10 p.m., wearing a black shirt and blue jeans or sweatpants.

Police say Nesselrode is about 5'4" and has brown eyes and brown hair, she also has a nose piercing.

"At this point in the ongoing investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident," a Jeffersonville Police spokesperson said in a news release.

The spokesperson said police need the public's help in finding the young girl.

If you have any information regarding Nesselrode's whereabouts or her possible location, police urge that you contact the department's detectives at 812-285-6535.

