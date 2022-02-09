Silver Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Plainfield girl

Fiedwemya Fiefe went missing from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 2 p.m. Thursday.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 4-year-old Plainfield girl.

Fiedwenya Fiefe went missing from the Legacy Farms neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a long pink dress or nightgown.

Fiefe is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds and was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Thursday night, Plainfield police said they continued to search for the girl and have deployed drones, watercraft, off-road vehicles and police dogs in their efforts alongside Plainfield Fire Territory crews. The search will continue through the night, until patrols can saturate the area in the morning, police said.

"We will never stop searching for Fiedwenya until we find her," Lt. Gary Tanner wrote in a news release.

If you have any information on Fiedwenya Fiefe, contact the Plainfield Police Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.