Franklin man arrested for allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana

Dylan Clark was allegedly communicating with the girl online and drove her to his parents' house in Franklin, according to police.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.

Police also learned Clark had driven to the girl's home in Georgetown and brought her home to his parents' residence in Franklin, about 120 miles away.

Deputies in Vermilion County reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, who found the girl safe at Clark's home and took him into custody.

The girl told police there were no sexual interactions between her and Clark. She also told officers she didn't know what would cause her to get into a car and travel to Indiana. She had two backpacks with her at Clark's home, containing clothes and makeup, police said in a report.

Police took the girl to the Franklin County Juvenile Center, where her father came to pick her up.

Jail records show Clark is currently at the Johnson County Jail. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, he is awaiting extradition to Illinois on a kidnapping charge and may face more potential charges.