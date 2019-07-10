LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. William Catholic Church is declaring itself a sanctuary, rejecting policies targeting immigrants and refugees.

Pastoral associate of St. William Catholic Church, Dawn Dones says the sanctuary status is an official renewal. In the 1980s, the church was housing refugees from Central America who were fleeing their countries in the wake of civil wars.

"In the 80s I like to think that we were doing our best to be in the front of the line," Dones said. "I see us now as standing behind our immigrant brothers and sisters."

The sanctuary status is for the church to stand in solidarity with those considered at risk.

"There's a scripture of Jesus saying 'I once was a stranger and you welcomed me,'" Dones says those words are echoed in their house of worship. "This is what our faith calls us to do."

She says back then, it was described as an underground railroad for refugees and immigrants fleeing violence and repressive governments.

"Sanctuary now is a little bit different because it doesn't necessarily mean housing people," Dones said. "It really means providing financial assistance, providing legal support, and providing advocacy."

It is the new purpose for the Catholic Church.

"The whole hope behind this declaration is to make a public declaration of brutal policies," Dones said.

There are no official sanctuary cities in Kentucky, but state lawmakers proposed new laws in September to ban them.

FOP Bluegrass Lodge 4 President, Jason Rothermund said law enforcement should not be barred from working with ICE. "Without the tools and partnerships, I can't go after the MS-13 gang member that is undocumented here."

That proposal could face a vote in January.

While Dones says this declaration gives undocumented immigrants no legal standing, it is about being advocates for those in need.

"It's not my place to decide what an immigrant needs, it's my place to listen to the voice of someone who has a need," Dones said. "We are so much more alike than we are different and this is a way for us to come together."

Leaders and members of St. William Catholic Church will publicly issue a statement to declare itself a sanctuary Tuesday, October 8. The event will take place on the steps of the church at 10 a.m.

