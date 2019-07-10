LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Havana Rumba’s restaurants has changed their location and name.

The St. Matthews Havana Rumba off Thierman Lane has been closed since the strip mall it was in had roofing issues.

The owners opened their new location at the former Waylon’s Feed and Firewater space on Shelbyville Road.

Officials are calling it, Mojito in Havana.

They say they will only be open for dinner this week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.