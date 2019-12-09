LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Opponents called it legislation that is “antagonizing to immigrants,” supporters insist it’s needed to keep Kentucky cities safe. Thursday, a joint committee of Kentucky lawmakers heard two plans that would confront so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Currently there are no official sanctuary cities in the Bluegrass State, but conversations in communities recently are what lawmakers say inspired them to bring legislation forward.

There are two plans being discussed: One would hand down monetary fines to cities who declared themselves a sanctuary city, the other would not hand down fines.

Fourth District Kentucky State Representative Republican Lynn Bechler pre-filed his bill which includes the fines. It’s similar to a plan he introduced last session.

Former police officers, Republican State Senator Danny Carroll and Representative John Blanton, discussed their plan that they have yet to officially file. They say it does not include fines and would prevent municipalities from changing state law or handing down orders to prevent their officers from cooperating with ICE or other federal officials.

“This will allow law enforcement to do their job,” 92nd District Representative Blanton said. “It does not mean that they target people. It does not mean that they'll be taking buses and going out rounding up people. It simply means that when they're called upon, if there is someone who is in violation of federal statute of immigration in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, that they can enforce the law as it is written.”

Lexington’s FOP president testified in support of the Blanton/Carroll plan.

“Without the tools and partnerships, I can't go after the MS-13 gang member who isn't documented here,” said FOP Bluegrass Lodge 4 President Jason Rothermund. “I can't protect the undocumented worker from the undocumented gang member if I don't have federal cooperation.”

Democrats were quick to argue against both plans that supporters say would prevent communities from telling their police not to cooperate with immigration agents.

“This is absolutely, this is an un-Christian law,” said 30th District Representative Tom Burch. “This country, and if you've ever been to the Statue of Liberty, and I have been, this statue invites us in. It doesn't push us out. It don't build a wall to keep people out. It invites us in. Not one of you would be here if it were not for an immigrant.”

With one of these two bills already pre-filed, the other in the planning stages, it's unclear what exactly lawmakers will hear when the General Assembly returns in January. But supporters insist that lawmakers will face a vote on one of them because they remain convinced that the issue won't be addressed on a federal level.