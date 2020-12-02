SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two officers of the Seymour Police Department are facing felony charges, including theft.

Indiana State Police arrested former Chief William Abbott and Captain Carl Lamb on February 12 after an investigation which began in October 2019. ISP detectives found that both officers worked providing security while on official duty with the police department.

Abbot worked for Schneck Medical Center, scheduling off duty officers to provide security. He allegedly performed those duties while on the job for Seymour police.

Lamb worked with K4 Security, coordinating off duty officers to provide security at an I-65 construction zone. He performed those tasks while on duty for Seymour police. He received pay from both jobs during those hours. Lamb also worked for BSafe Tactical, where he was part-owner, while he was on duty with the police department and received pay for both jobs during those hours.

Felony charges were filed against both Abbott and Lamb. They face charges of official misconduct, ghost employment and theft.

During the investigation, both have been placed on administrative leave.

