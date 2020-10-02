SEYMOUR, Ind. — Seymour Police said they’ve seen an increase in counterfeit bills in the area, and they are providing tips on how to keep you and your business safe from the scam. On Feb. 7, the Seymour Police Department posted a warning on Facebook about the fake bills.

The bills have been counterfeited by a process called “bleaching,” according to the department. The process involves putting lower-value bills, like $5 or $10, into a bleaching solution until the writing comes off. Then, new numbers, like $100, are put on the blank bills using a laser printer.

Criminals usually won't use the bills for high-ticket items, according to police. Instead, counterfeiters will use the higher-value bills for an inexpensive purchase (like at a drive-thru), so they can get valid change. Seymour Police also said they sometimes use fake bills to “rip off their drug dealer.”

If you want to make sure you don’t get scammed, the department gave the following suggestions in their Facebook post:

Check for the security strip on high-value bills, and make sure it matches

Check the watermark – it should match the face on the bill

Check for off-centered or fuzzy print

Check to see if the microprinting is legible

Wet the bill and see if the ink runs off

Check the serial numbers – they shouldn’t match other bills

Scrutinize older-style bills more closely. Older bills are easier to fake

Know that in this kind of scam, dollar bill markers will work, since it’s still the correct paper

Seymour Police said any business has the right to refuse cash that looks unusual or "sketchy."

“Offending someone is usually better than being a victim,” the department said.

If you suspect counterfeit cash, you should call Seymour Police at (812) 522-1234.

