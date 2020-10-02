LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Indiana State Police, a Michigan man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana and marijuana extract during a traffic stop on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana.

Around 8:00 pm Sunday, ISP conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Cherokee for multiple traffic violations on I-65 S at the 50 mile marker, near Seymour, Indiana.

During the course of the traffic stop, ISP officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, ISP officers located numerous plastic bags containing in excess of 11 pounds of marijuana along with boxes containing nearly 300 jars of marijuana extract. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.

Indiana State Police

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jesse Brescia of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested on charges of Dealing over 10 pounds of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



