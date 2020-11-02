LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed a lawsuit against Wildlife in Need amid the recent the investigation by WHAS11's FOCUS team. Hill is demanding the placement of all the animals currently under Tim Stark's care to be moved to court approved animal sanctuaries.

Hill asks the court to admonish Stark and ensure further possessing and exhibiting animals is prohibited.

RELATED: 'These animals are going to continue to die': Former staff expose abuse at Indiana wildlife refuge

Monday, WHAS11 received confirmation from the USDA that Wildlife in Need would keep its animals.

In Hill's lawsuit against Wildlife in Need, the Attorney General is looking to dissolve the nonprofit organization and to provide other remedies under Indiana’s Nonprofit Corporation Act and Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

“This organization claims to promote the best interests of animals when evidence indicates the exact opposite is happening,” said Attorney General Hill. “Generous Hoosiers who have contributed money to Wildlife in Need deserve to know the truth.”

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks to liquidate the organization’s assets.

