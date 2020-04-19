LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Treyton Oak Towers say two residents and two staff members have recovered from COVID-19.

The retirement community in Old Louisville has been hit with heartbreak for the past several weeks.

Sadly, 13 residents have died due to the virus.

The two returning residents were among the 19 transferred to Norton Hospital Downtown more than a week ago.

“After so much heartbreak and loss to this awful virus, we are truly thankful to celebrate the return of four members of the Treyton Oak family,” administrator Mike Wideman said in a statement. “We are hopeful we will welcome back more in the coming days.”

The group also divided its skilled nursing floor into two separate wings – one for positive cases and negative cases.

They currently have 7 residents positive with the virus and 12 residents who are negative.

Six of the transferred residents remain at Norton Hospital.

