LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Treyton Oak Towers, a senior living home in Old Louisville, is asking all Kentuckians for a moment of prayer at 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday for all those lost and suffering from COVID-19.

A sixth resident, one of the 17 transferred to Norton Hospital Downtown earlier this week, died on Saturday, according to Mike Wideman, Administrator at Treyton Oak Towers.

Treyton Oak Towers said testing on Saturday confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

Two staff members and two residents of the skilled nursing floor tested positive after exhibiting symptoms.

The State of Kentucky’s Department of Public Health and family members were notified, Wideman said, and the two residents were transferred by ambulance to Norton Hospital Downtown.

“We are keeping the memories of the six friends we have lost in our thoughts,” said Wideman. “On Easter Sunday, we ask for prayers for their families and for the residents and staff members who continue to battle this disease.”

Treyton Oak Towers says they are continuing to follow all federal and state public health directives to avoid further spread of the virus. This includes access restrictions, continuous disinfecting, face masks and protective equipment, twice-daily temperature and respiratory checks, testing and other recommended precautions.

To date, 23 residents and 12 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

More from WHAS11:

RELATED: Louisville senior living center transfers residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Louisville senior living center hit hard by coronavirus

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.