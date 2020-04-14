LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Treyton Oak Towers say two more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total at the long-term care facility to 9.

The women, an 89-year-old and a 93-year-old, who had COVID-19 were transferred to Norton Hospital last week.

Officials say several of the 17 residents who were also moved to Norton Hospital are improving and could be discharged in the coming days.

So far, Treyton Oak Towers say they have tested 59 residents and 88 staff members since the coronavirus outbreak began. Twenty-nine residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The long-term care facility says test results received Tuesday found 7 more people with the virus – 6 residents and one staff member. The residents are being moved to private rooms away from the 13 other residents on the skilled nursing floor.

